Stocks Turn Higher After Federal Reserve Surprises With Rate Cut

Stocks rose after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates 50 basis points in a rare move between central bank meetings in a boost to support financial markets amid the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus update: In China, where the coronavirus outbreak began, 2,943 deaths have been reported with 80,151 confirmed cases. Globally, there have been 3,118 deaths and 91,313 cases. Target is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The retailer posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but forecast first-quarter same-store sales below Wall Street forecasts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84 points, or 0.32%, to 26,788, the S&P 500 was up 0.56% and the Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its key lending rate to a record low 0.5% in an effort to ensure that China's impending slowdown from the virus will have a limited impact on its domestic economy, while the European Central Bank also vowed it was ready to take "appropriate and targeted measures."

President Donald Trump praised the moves while at the same criticizing the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell, as he has done many times before, for being "wrong from day one" as he again called for deeper interest rate cuts.

Target (TGT) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but forecast near-term sales that missed Wall Street forecasts.

The retailer said it expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.55 to $1.75 a share vs. expectations of $1.66, and fiscal-year adjusted profit of $6.70 to $7 a hare vs. Wall Stret estimates of $6.88.

Target said it sees a low single-digit increase in comparable-store sales in the first quarter, compared to a 2.7% increase expected from analysts and a 4.8% pace recorded last year,

Fourth-quarter earnings for Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report were better than expected but the company noted that same-store sales and profit margins could fall in the coming financial year even as it boosted its dividend by 5%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) - Get Report agreed to buy Dutch genetic testing company Qiagen (QGEN) - Get Report for $10 billion.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report (BRK.B) - Get Report boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report last week as shares of airlines both in the U.S. and abroad posted steep declines amid the coronavirus-induced stock market rout.