Stocks Power Higher as Inflation Worries Ebb

Stocks posted gains Tuesday as fears over higher inflation subsided following soothing comments from Federal Reserve officials about rising pressures and their impact on the recovering U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76 points, or 0.22%, to 34,470, the S&P 500 was up 0.33% and the Nasdaq gained 0.57%. Tech stocks were rising as investors moved cautiously into high-growth names such as Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, which was up 0.71%.

Though concerns over persistent inflation have eased, the recovering economy brings with it rising price pressures and fears the Federal Reserve could pull back on its extraordinary support.

But James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, said in an interview with Yahoo Finance that more inflation was "not really a surprise."

He said he expects price pressures from the economic rebound to be transitory rather than lasting. Bullard said he expects inflation to move above 2% this year and into 2022.

Bullard also said it wasn’t time for the Fed to rethink monetary policy.

"I think there will come a time when we can talk more about changing the parameters of monetary policy. I don't think we should do it when we're still in the pandemic," Bullard said.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note held at a two-week lows near 1.59%.

Stocks ended solidly higher Monday as investors focused on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery and put aside inflation worries.

Bitcoin prices lost earlier momentum and were falling Tuesday after Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk called upon large Bitcoin miners to be transparent about their energy use.

Bitcoin was down 2.65% to $37,156 on Tuesday, according to CoinDesk.