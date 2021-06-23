Stocks Rise as Fed's Powell Eases Worries Over Rates Increase

Stocks rise as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says a spike in inflation likely was temporary, easing worries that the central bank could soon pull back on economic support.

Stocks rose slightly Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a spike in inflation likely was temporary, easing worries that the central bank could soon pull back on economic support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2 points, or 0.01%, to 33,948, the S&P 500 gained 0.15% and the Nasdaq rose 0.37%.

The Nasdaq set an intraday record high Wednesday after closing at an all-time high the previous session.

Stocks closed higher Tuesday after Powell said prices have risen more than the Fed expected, but added he has a “a level of confidence” that prices eventually will come down as supply chain bottlenecks are resolved.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose early Wednesday to 1.483%.

The V-Shaped Bounce Is Back and Growth Stocks Are Leading

“A pretty substantial part, or perhaps all of the overshoot in inflation comes from categories that are directly affected by the reopening of the economy such as used cars and trucks,” Powell said Tuesday in response to a question before the House

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

“Those are things that we would look to to stop going up and ultimately to start to decline,” he added.

Powell’s remarks followed a meeting of the Fed’s policymaking committee last week, when officials signaled they could boost interest rates and begin tapering asset purchases sooner than expected.

The Fed's hawkish tilt sent stock markets reeling last week but Wall Street has steadied after Powell's assurances the central bank wasn't close to raising rates.

“We believe the Fed’s new outlook will not translate into

significantly higher policy rates any time soon," said a report from strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute.

Bitcoin prices rebounded Wednesday, rising 16.6% to above $34,500, and taking the world's largest cryptocurrency above the critical $30,000 level that it breached on Tuesday.