Stocks Rise and S&P 500 Sets a Record After Better-Than-Expected Jobs Report

Stocks rise after the U.S. economy adds more jobs than expected in June and hourly wage increases are below forecasts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43 points, or 0.13%, to 34,677, the S&P 500 gained 0.24% and the Nasdaq was up 0.45%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set all-time intraday highs soon after markets opened Friday.

The Labor Department said Friday that 850,000 new jobs were created last month, the highest in 10 months, and the unemployment rate ticked higher to 5.9% from 5.8%. The monthly jobs report is the the most closely watched economic indicator of any month.

Hourly wages rose just 0.3% in June, below economists' estimates, and 3.6% year over year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.432% on Friday.

Traders were eyeing the jobs report for indications on when the Federal Reserve might begin pulling back on support, which has served as an underpinning for the stock market's recent gains.

"From a market perspective, this was an all-out positive jobs report," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "While the stronger-than-expected payroll number signals a continued buoyant recovery, the rise in unemployment rate suggests some slack in the market and, therefore, hopefully some respite for the Fed hawks.

The 'will they, won’t they' Fed question still stands, but at least (Friday's) number isn’t triggering major navel gazing," Shah added.

Wall Street kicked off Friday with the S&P 500 closing at another record high Thursday - its fourth in a row - following data that showed the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits declined more than expected and U.S. manufacturing expanded but at a slower pace.

The S&P 500 has risen for sixth straight sessions.

U.S. oil prices traded near $75 a barrel early Friday after the the United Arab Emirates, a key member of the OPEC+ alliance balked at an agreement that ultimately could mean the group won't be increasing production at all, Bloomberg reported, citing a delegate.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, the electric vehicle maker, reported stronger-than-expected vehicle deliveries for the second quarter, topping 200,00 for the first time in history, paced by China demand for its mid-priced Model 3 sedan.

Tesla delivered 201,250 new cars over the three months ended in June, the company said Friday, up more than 122% from last year and 9% higher than 184,870 in the first quarter.

The stock rose more than 1% Friday to $686.43.

