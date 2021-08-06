Dow and S&P 500 Set Record Highs as U.S. Jobs Growth Exceeds Forecasts

Stocks trade mostly higher Friday following a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report for July.

Stocks traded mostly higher Friday following a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report for July that pointed to a labor market recovery as economic activity rebounds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 151 points, or 0.43%, to 35,216 and the S&P 500 was up 0.22%. Both indexes set all-time intraday highs. The Nasdaq fell 0.17%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury climbed Friday to 1.282%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records Thursday on the back of strong corporate earnings.

Can Traders Build on the Rotation Back into Small-Caps and Growth Names?

The U.S. economy added nearly 1 million jobs in July, the Labor Department said Friday, as government hiring boosted the headline total and private-sector gains defied the recent surge in delta-variant infections.

The Bureau for Labor Statistics said 943,000 new jobs were created last month, with the unemployment rate falling to a pandemic low of 5.4% from 5.9% in June. Economists had forecast about 862,000 jobs gains in July.

The jobs numbers for June also were revised higher, with the Labor Department saying 938,000 jobs were added in June, up from its initial estimate of 850,000.

The robust jobs gains could increase bets on the Federal Reserve's tapering bond purchases sooner rather than later. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell repeatedly has said, however, that a recovery in the labor market still has a ways to go and the central bank, therefore, won't be pulling back on support anytime soon.

"Strong report across the board," said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth.

"The beat on the employment report and the revisions higher for last month put (Federal Reserve) tapering squarely on the table for 2022," Hodge added.

Solid earnings, meanwhile, have continued to lift markets this week. DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report shares rose Friday after the company reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss and raised its guidance for the remainder of the year amid a rebound in online sports betting.

DraftKings: It's About as Good Risking Money in the Casino