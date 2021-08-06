TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Where Were the Most Jobs Added in July?
Where Were the Most Jobs Added in July?
Publish date:

Dow and S&P 500 Set Record Highs as U.S. Jobs Growth Exceeds Forecasts

Stocks trade mostly higher Friday following a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report for July.
Author:

Stocks traded mostly higher Friday following a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report for July that pointed to a labor market recovery as economic activity rebounds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 151 points, or 0.43%, to 35,216 and the S&P 500 was up 0.22%. Both indexes set all-time intraday highs. The Nasdaq fell 0.17%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury climbed Friday to 1.282%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records Thursday on the back of strong corporate earnings.

Can Traders Build on the Rotation Back into Small-Caps and Growth Names?

The U.S. economy added nearly 1 million jobs in July, the Labor Department said Friday, as government hiring boosted the headline total and private-sector gains defied the recent surge in delta-variant infections.

TheStreet Recommends

The Bureau for Labor Statistics said 943,000 new jobs were created last month, with the unemployment rate falling to a pandemic low of 5.4% from 5.9% in June. Economists had forecast about 862,000 jobs gains in July.

The jobs numbers for June also were revised higher, with the Labor Department saying 938,000 jobs were added in June, up from its initial estimate of 850,000.

The robust jobs gains could increase bets on the Federal Reserve's tapering bond purchases sooner rather than later. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell repeatedly has said, however, that a recovery in the labor market still has a ways to go and the central bank, therefore, won't be pulling back on support anytime soon.

"Strong report across the board," said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth.

"The beat on the employment report and the revisions higher for last month put (Federal Reserve) tapering squarely on the table for 2022," Hodge added.

Solid earnings, meanwhile, have continued to lift markets this week. DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get Report shares rose Friday after the company reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss and raised its guidance for the remainder of the year amid a rebound in online sports betting.

DraftKings: It's About as Good Risking Money in the Casino

Carvana's Stock Explodes 15% on 3 Times Normal Volume
INVESTING

Carvana Stock Higher; Some Analysts See Full Valuation

Athersys Future Hinges on Stem Cell Stroke Study Results
INVESTING

Athersys Stock Rises on Positive Results for Stem Cell Therapy

Uber Lead
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Uber, Jobs and Investing Discipline

Novavax Lead
INVESTING

Novavax Stock Slumps Amid Delays in Seeking FDA COVID Vaccine Approval

Tesla Shrugs Off Ford's New Mustang Mach-E Utility Vehicle
CARS

Ford to Eliminate 1,000 Jobs Amid Electric Vehicle Transition

DraftKings Lead
EARNINGS

DraftKings Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss and Boosts Guidance

Video: Jim Cramer Perfectly Sums Up the Rise of the Data Center
INVESTING

Switch Stock Jumps as Data-Center Firm May Convert to REIT

how-will-plug-power-plug-stock-react-to-q4-earnings
INVESTING

Plug Power Stock Rises on Revenue Beat, Stronger Billings Outlook