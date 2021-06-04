Stocks Rise as U.S. Hiring Picks Up but Comes in Below Estimates

Stocks rise Friday after the U.S. adds fewer-than-expected jobs to payrolls in May.

Stocks rose Friday after the U.S. added fewer-than-expected jobs to payrolls in May but the data suggested the employment picture might slowly be improving.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108 points, or 0.31%, to 34,685, the S&P 500 gained 0.49% and the Nasdaq was up 0.65%.

The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs last month, below forecasts of 650,000, but up from 266,000 in April. Wages surged 2% from last year, compounding forecasts while underscoring the challenge employers face in bringing workers back into the market over the final months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent in May from 6.1%, the Labor Department reported.

There Are 2 Employment Trends I'm Watching Closely

"Hiring is at the highest level that we’ve seen in the last four years, however a full recovery is being held back by a shortage in job candidates and their hesitance to get back into the labor force," said Andrew Hunter, co-founder and economist at job search company Adzuna.

"With federal unemployment benefits due to expire after Labor Day and a handful of states already attempting to coax candidates back by paying for workers’ hiring bonuses, it’s very likely that the recovery will pick up over the next few months," Hunter added.

Investors will now begin parsing the jobs data for how it might impact the Federal Reserve's next steps on monetary policy.

Wall Street has been closely watching for signs of inflation and indications of whether the Fed could put the brakes on the rebounding U.S. economy sooner than anticipated.

Fed officials repeatedly have said it's too early to withdraw support for an economy just beginning to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Another disappointing payrolls number is undoubtedly a hit to hopes that last month’s number was a blip rather than a trend, and backs up (Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome) Powell’s view that there is still some economic strengthening to go before the Fed should pare back its support," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "The talking about talking about tapering is rapidly turning into a whimper."

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report fell 4.3% following a share sale that collected $587 million for the struggling movie-theater chain that has become a favorite of the retail trading crowd.

CEO Adam Aron made the case for another round of capital raising that would give AMC the ability to pursue "value creation opportunities" for its army of retail investors. AMC is looking for approval to sell 25 million shares at some point next year.

Meanwhile, a cryptic tweet from Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk that hinted at a breakup with Bitcoin sent the world's largest cryptocurrency tumbling early Friday.

Bitcoin was down 5.1% to $36,829 following Musk's tweet in which he wrote the hashtag #Bitcoin with a broken heart emoji. He also referenced lyrics from "In the End," a song by Linkin Park.