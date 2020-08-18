Wall Street Wobbles After S&P 500 Sets Record High

Stocks are mixed Tuesday following an intraday high for the S&P 500. Home Depot and Walmart post second-quarter earnings beats.

Stocks fluctuated Tuesday after the S&P 500 established an all-time intraday high.Shares of Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Report declined despite solid earnings beats.

The S&P 500 at last check was up 0.16% to 3,387. Earlier in the session the broad market index traded above its pre-coronavirus pandemic high of 3,393.52 set on Feb. 19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35 points, or 0.13%, to 27,809. The Nasdaq gained 0.43% and also set a record high.

"While the S&P breaking through the intraday high is psychologically interesting, these kind of milestones should be taken in stride," said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investment product at E*Trade. "It may hold some short-term importance for traders who have built this into their strategy, but for the most part anybody participating in the market should look past these relatively arbitrary moves and focus more on fundamentals.

"That said, with retailers blowing it out of the water this morning, it’s not surprising to see a pop in the market - what remains to be seen is how long it’ll last," Larkin added.

U.S. housing starts jumped 22.6% in July from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.496 million amid record low interest rates. The gains were the most since October 2016. Permits rose 18.8% from June.

Home Depot, the No. 1 home-improvement retailer, was down 1.29% on Tuesday even after posting much stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings as sales far outpaced analysts' forecasts even amid the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Same-store sales rose 23.4% - more than double analysts' forecasts for a 10.5% gain - as coronavirus lockdowns enticed more buyers to spend cash on home repair projects.

Walmart, meanwhile, smashed earnings expectations as online sales nearly doubled from last year. The stock fell 1.15%.

The world's largest retailer said e-commerce sales rose 97% from last year as Walmart introduced curbside pickup for online orders during the pandemic.