Dow Dips as Jobless Claims Fall but Aid Talks Remain Deadlocked

Stocks traded mixed Thursday after initial weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and stimulus talks remained deadlocked.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 9 points, or 0.04%, to 27,966, the S&P 500 rose 0.06% and the Nasdaq rose 0.54%.

Stocks finished broadly higher Wednesday with the S&P 500 closing just 0.2% off its all-time high. The index has risen eight of the last nine trading days.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 963,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits in the week ended Aug. 8, down from a revised 1.186 million claims the week earlier. Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting claims of 1.15 million.

“Seeing initial claims dip below 1 million is a positive sign that layoffs are easing, but we’re far from celebrating a steady recovery," said Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao. "Tens of millions of people are still collecting unemployment benefits at a level far above the worst points of the Great Recession.

"We’ve not yet seen the light at the end of the tunnel for millions of workers. With no sign yet of a new relief package, the question is whether sheer momentum can keep pushing the economic recovery forward in this historically deep crisis,” Zhao added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she received an “overture” from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to meet but turned down the offer since the White House hadn't budged from its stimulus demands.

“We have made clear to the administration that we are willing to come down $1 trillion if they will come up $1 trillion,” Pelosi said Wednesday in a joint statement with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. “We are willing to resume negotiations once they start to take this process seriously.”

Mnuchin, however, said it was Pelosi who was "unwilling to meet to continue negotiations unless we agreed in advance to her proposal, costing at least $2 trillion."

"The Democrats have no interest in negotiating," he added.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report was rising 1.15% Thursday on a Bloomberg report that the tech giant is preparing to roll out a new initiative called “Apple One,” a series of bundles that will let customers subscribe to several of its digital entertainment and productivity offerings at a packaged-up monthly price.