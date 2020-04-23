Stocks Higher as Jobless Claims Rise Less Than Expected

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits for the first time jumped by 4.4 million last week but slightly less than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points, or 0.35%, to 23,558, the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq was up 0.32%.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that 4,427,00 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended April 18, slightly below the 4.25 million in claims expected by analysts polled by FactSet. The five-week total now stands at more than 26 million. Continuing jobless claims - a rolling number - came in at 15.976 million.

“This is another terrible week for layoffs. One of the concerns is that the government support doesn’t seem to be stemming the tide here," said James McCann, senior global economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"The scale of joblessness in the U.S. is clearly larger than other economies. This is partly due to the flexibility of the labour market, but also indicative of the problems the U.S. has had ensuring that firms hold onto their workers in the way other countries have through wage subsidies,” McCann added.

Stocks finished higher Wednesday, clawing back some losses from the previous two sessions, after oil prices jumped following an historic plunge. The Dow gained 456 points, or 1.99%, to 23,475, the S&P 500 rose 2.29% and the Nasdaq jumped 2.81%.

Oil prices rose Thursday for a second straight day, sparked by President Donald Trump's instruction for the U.S. Navy to "shoot down" any Iranian gunboats that harass American ships at sea.

Iran on Thursday vowed a "crushing response" to threats from Trump as tensions in the Gulf region continued to escalate.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, rose 20% to $16.55 a barrel. Futures for Brent crude, the international standard, gained 9.3% to $22.24 a barrel.

The House of Representatives, meanwhile, is expected Thursday to approve and then send to Trump a nearly $500 billion aid measure for businesses crippled by the coronavirus. The latest aid package would bring the total cost of the bills designed to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic to about $2.5 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and nudged its 2020 profit guidance modestly higher as sales of its Trulicity diabetes treatment hit $1.3 billion.

Intel (INTC) - Get Report is expected to report earnings after the closing bell Thursday.

