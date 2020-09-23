Dow Trades Higher as Nike Surges on Big Earnings Beat

Stocks trade mostly higher, building on Tuesday's gains after the S&P 500 snaps a four-session losing streak.

Stocks traded mostly higher Wednesday, building on Tuesday's gains after the S&P 500 snapped a four-session losing streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points, or 0.47%, to 27,417, the S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.18%.

Nike (NKE) - Get Report was the leading gainer on the Dow, rising 9.71% to $128.22, after the sports apparel and equipment giant posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings. Nike brand digital sales rose 82% overall in the quarter.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report rose 1.55% to $146.45 after the healthcare giant said it started the final round of testing for its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Johnson & Johnson said the single-shot dose, which will be tested on 60,000 trial participants, followed positive data from a phase 2 trial. The company reiterated its goal of producing and supplying more than 1 billion doses of the vaccine - should it be approved by regulators - through the course of 2021, and aims to have a decision on the vaccine's effectiveness either later this year or in the first months of 2021.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares declined 4.3% to $406 after the electric carmaker's battery presentation disappointed investors.

CEO Elon Musk outlined his company’s ambitious battery manufacturing and cost-reduction goals but detailed how long it might take for those goals to be reached.

Musk said the cheaper and more efficient batteries ultimately will let Tesla "make a compelling $25,000 car that is also fully autonomous."

The new batteries, however, will take a while to ramp up. Tesla said the 4680 batteries won't reach mass production until 2022. Tesla set goals of having 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) worth of annual production capacity by 2022, and a whopping 3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of capacity by 2030.

Stocks ended higher Tuesday as tech-sector gains offset Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's warning that a U.S. recovery from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans "continues to be highly uncertain."

Global stocks remain on course for their first monthly drop since March. The S&P 500 has declined 5.3% so far in September, while the Nasdaq has fallen nearly 7%.

Stock markets have traded lower the first three weeks of September on fears that rising coronavirus infections worldwide could lead to further lockdowns and a lack of another U.S. fiscal stimulus package.