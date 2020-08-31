Dow Slips as Shake-Up of Blue-Chip Index Trades on First Day; Apple Rises
Stocks fluctuated Monday after Wall Street posted its fifth consecutive week of gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 36 points, or 0.13%, to 28,575, the S&P 500 fell 0.06% and the Nasdaq was up 0.08%.
The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the sixth straight session Friday, and the Nasdaq also set a record. The Dow moved into positive territory for the year.
For the week, the S&P 500 jumped 3.3%, the Dow rose 2.6% and the Nasdaq gained 3.4%.
Stocks got a boost last week from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank would keep interest rates low even if inflation rises above its target levels.
Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report and Honeywell (HON) - Get Report have joined the blue-chip Dow, replacing Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Raytheon Technologies (RTX) - Get Report, respectively.
The changes were “prompted” by Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report 4-for-1 stock split, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, since the split will reduce the Dow's tech-sector weighting.
Apple and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares begin trading on a split-adjusted basis Monday.
Apple announced July 30 it would split its stock 4-for-1, while Tesla said Aug. 11 that its stock would be split 5-for-1.
Apple rose 1.68% to $126.87, while Tesla rose slightly to $443.26.
Shares of Microsoft MSFT, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report - bidders for the U.S. operations of TikTok, the short-video app - traded lower after China updated its list of technologies subject to export restrictions, complicating a sale of the ByteDance unit.
Coronavirus infections in the United States have risen to nearly 6 million, according to Johns Hopkins University (The New York Times reported cased have crossed 6 million), while confirmed deaths have passed 183,000. The U.S. leads the world in both categories.
In India, 78,761 new coronavirus cases were recorded Sunday, the highest one-day total for any country in the world since the pandemic was declared in early March.