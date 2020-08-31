Dow Slips as Shake-Up of Blue-Chip Index Trades on First Day; Apple Rises

Stocks fluctuate after Wall Street posts its fifth consecutive week of gains.

Stocks fluctuated Monday after Wall Street posted its fifth consecutive week of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 36 points, or 0.13%, to 28,575, the S&P 500 fell 0.06% and the Nasdaq was up 0.08%.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the sixth straight session Friday, and the Nasdaq also set a record. The Dow moved into positive territory for the year.

For the week, the S&P 500 jumped 3.3%, the Dow rose 2.6% and the Nasdaq gained 3.4%.

Stocks got a boost last week from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank would keep interest rates low even if inflation rises above its target levels.

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report and Honeywell (HON) - Get Report have joined the blue-chip Dow, replacing Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Raytheon Technologies (RTX) - Get Report, respectively.

The changes were “prompted” by Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report 4-for-1 stock split, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, since the split will reduce the Dow's tech-sector weighting.

Apple and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares begin trading on a split-adjusted basis Monday.

Apple announced July 30 it would split its stock 4-for-1, while Tesla said Aug. 11 that its stock would be split 5-for-1.

Apple rose 1.68% to $126.87, while Tesla rose slightly to $443.26.

Shares of Microsoft MSFT, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report - bidders for the U.S. operations of TikTok, the short-video app - traded lower after China updated its list of technologies subject to export restrictions, complicating a sale of the ByteDance unit.

Coronavirus infections in the United States have risen to nearly 6 million, according to Johns Hopkins University (The New York Times reported cased have crossed 6 million), while confirmed deaths have passed 183,000. The U.S. leads the world in both categories.

In India, 78,761 new coronavirus cases were recorded Sunday, the highest one-day total for any country in the world since the pandemic was declared in early March.