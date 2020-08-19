Stocks Edge Higher After S&P 500 Sets Record Close

Stocks rise, a day after the S&P 500 clawed back the last of its coronavirus pandemic losses to close at a record high.

Stocks rose modestly Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 clawed back the last of its coronavirus pandemic losses to close at a record high.

The S&P 500 gained 0.15% Wednesday to 3,394, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.15% to 27,819 and the Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

The broad S&P 500 index gained 0.23% on Tuesday to close at 3,389, breaking its pre-pandemic record set on Feb. 19. The Nasdaq also set an all-time closing high.

The S&P 500 has rallied 51.5% since March as aid from the Federal Reserve and economic stimulus from Congress fueled the remarkable rebound.

"Even the most optimistic people in March were unlikely to have expected the market to recoup all of its losses in less than five months, however, the massive amounts of liquidity that the Federal Reserve has injected into the system is as big reason for the stunning recovery that we have just witnessed," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte.

Zaccarelli said the stock market still faces "numerous headwinds" such as a potential second wave of coronavirus infections but "what is rarely talked about are all of the factors which could drive the market higher, such as: another government stimulus package, trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending in 2021 and beyond, low interest rates for an extended period of time and continued Federal Reserve quantitative easing.

Lifting optimism Wednesday were hints from Democratic and Republican leaders that they were looking for ways to bridge the wide gap in their stalled coronavirus stimulus negotiations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Democrats could make more cuts to their $3.5 trillion relief proposal.

Sentiment was dampened, however, by comments from President Donald Trump that he called off last weekend's trade talks with China.

Target (TGT) - Get Report posted much stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings as digital sales rose nearly 200% from last year as shoppers flocked to the few stores that remained opened throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Target said comparable-store sales growth of 24.3% in the second quarter was the strongest it has ever reported.

Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report posted second-quarter earnings and sales that beat analysts' expectations as consumers focused on DIY projects during the coronavirus pandemic.

Same-store sales at the home-improvement retailer jumped 34.2%, well above forecasts of 16.3%, and U.S. same-store sales soared 35.1%.