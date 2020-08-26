Wall Street Fluctuates as S&P 500 Sets Intraday High

Stocks are mixed following the S&P 500's fourth consecutive day of gains and another record high.

Stocks traded mixed Wednesday following the S&P 500's fourth consecutive day of gains and another record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 33 points, or 0.12%, to 28,214, the S&P 500 rose 0.06% and the Nasdaq was up 0.4%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set intraday record highs.

Investors have been digesting mixed signals on the strength of the economy as the U.S. reopens amid fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus. For instance, U.S. consumer confidence in August fell to the lowest since 2014, while new home sales in July surged 13.9%, greater than expected.

On Wednesday, U.S. durable goods orders in July jumped 11.2% on strong demand for new cars and trucks. Excluding transportation, orders rose a smaller 2.4%.

“Depending on your point of view, data and developments may be encouraging or gloomy,” said Hayaki Narita of the Asia & Oceania Treasury Department at Mizuho Bank.

Wall Street has been awaiting a key speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday, which has taken on a new level of significance for financial markets.

Stocks have been trading near all-time highs, thanks in part to moves from the Federal Reserve and Congress, but the fate of the next round of government-led stimulus remains uncertain heading into the final months of the year.

Oil prices steadied near five-month highs as Laura strengthened into a hurricane and headed toward refining facilities on the Gulf Coast.

West Texas Intermediate crude contracts for October delivery, the new U.S. benchmark, traded down 0.37% at $43.19 a barrel.

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, which was just added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average effective next week, was rising more than 17% Wednesday after the cloud software company's adjusted earnings in the second quarter beat forecasts and revenue surged past $5 billion for the first time ever.