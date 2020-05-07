Dow Jumps as Pace of Jobless Claims Slows, Nasdaq Positive for 2020

Stocks are higher as the pace of U.S. jobless claims slows and oil prices rise.

Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday as sentiment received a boost from news that U.S. and Chinese negotiators could meet as soon as next week to discuss their trade agreement and U.S. jobless claims trended lower. Oil prices rebounded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 324 points, or 1.37%, to 23,988, the S&P 500 gained 1.48% and the Nasdaq was up 1.37%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq turned positive for the year.

The sharp gains came Thursday even after another 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits as some states slowly begin to reopen following the onslaught of the coronavirus outbreak.

While 33.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits over the past seven weeks, the numbers for the week ended May 2 were the lowest since the pandemic was declared by health authorities.

"The number of new weekly unemployment claims is still devastating, but finally they seem to be slowing on a predictable path," said Robert Frick, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union. "

"With another 3.17 million Americans filing for unemployment claims in the most recent week, the number of people filing is now 33.5 million in two months. That implies about 22% to 24% without jobs, though the official unemployment figure released (Friday) will likely be about 17%, given so many Americans are not yet looking for work, and are sheltering-in-place or furloughed," Frick said.

The jobless claims data was released a day before the official U.S. payrolls report, which is forecast on Friday to show a 21 million drop in payrolls.

Asian shares finished Thursday's session mixed after President Trump threatened to terminate a phase one trade agreement between the U.S. and China if Beijing didn't adhere to its terms.

But there was news that top negotiators from the U.S. and China would be speaking as soon as next week about implementing the trade agreement.

Oil prices extended gains Thursday after stronger-than-expected China trade data boosted bets on renewed demand and the U.S. Energy Department tallied only a modest increase in domestic crude stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 7.84% to $25.87 on Thursday.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and confirmed its 2020 profit guidance. The drugmaker also predicted a near-term peak in coronavirus disruption.

ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report, the entertainment and media giant, beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: