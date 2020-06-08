Stocks continue their rally Monday after surprisingly positive U.S. employment data boosts optimism about the strength of the economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238 points, or 0.88%, to 27,349, the S&P 500 was up 0.44% and the Nasdaq gained 0.21% and hit an intraday record high.

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher Friday after the U.S. added 2.5 million jobs to payrolls in May, an increase that caught investors and Wall Street economists off guard.

The Dow last week gained 6.8%, the S&P 500 jumped 4.9% and the Nasdaq rose 3.3%, finishing just points below its closing high on Feb. 19.

"Optimism over a successful transition from a lockdown economy to a more normal period of economic activity, albeit with some semblance of social distancing, was buoyed by May’s employment gains of 2.5 million jobs," said Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, a Philadelphia-based quantitative investment research firm.

"While the road to economic recovery will indeed be bumpy, stocks are looking ahead 12-18 months and seeing a return to normalcy, Chaikin added. "Much depends on whether we experience a second wave of Covid-19 spread after the reopening of the economy, and the onset of cooler weather in the fall. And of course the development of a safe, effective vaccine is also an important assumption that is built into the market’s historic advance and move toward euphoria."

Crude oil prices fell Monday even after major oil producing nations extended a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, declined 1.34% to $39.02 a barrel.

Wall Street later this week will turn its attention to the Federal Reserve, which holds a meeting Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to keep rates near zero and no major policy decisions are expected from the U.S. central bank. However, Fed-watchers will be curious to see whether May's employment data has changed the body's economic projections.

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report - which has made headlines recently after getting the government's OK to use remdesivir as a potential coronavirus treatment - reportedly was targeted by AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report for a possible merger deal.

The report from Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the talks, said the merger would have created the largest healthcare deal to date. The market capitalization of the merged companies would be about $232 billion.