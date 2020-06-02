Dow Rises as Wall Street Balances U.S. Reopening and Social Unrest

Stocks are higher as investors balance signs of economic recovery against social unrest in the United States.

Stocks rose Tuesday as investors balanced signs of economic recovery against social unrest in the United States that many fear could trip up the reopening of the U.S. economy from coronavirus lockdowns.

Wall Street traded higher but cautiously after President Donald Trump said he would send the U.S. military to cities to quell civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Trump urged states to deploy their own forces to tamp down unrest that began late last week and continued through the weekend.

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said Monday outside the White House.

New York City imposed an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew Monday but it failed to prevent a break-in at the flagship Macy's store on 34th Street. Washington D.C. also instituted a curfew.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131 points, or 0.52%, to 25,606, the S&P 500 was up 0.32% and the Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Stocks closed higher Monday as businesses across the U.S. began reopening following coronavirus lockdowns but trading was choppy as risks remained, such as tensions between Washington and Beijing that could derail the trade agreement they reached earlier this year.

Stocks have risen for a sixth day out of the last seven.

“How long can markets remain buoyant?” asked Robert Carnell, regional head of research for the Asia-Pacific region at ING. “The honest answer, and one that may save you five minutes is, ‘I don’t know.’”

Global oil prices extended their month-long rally, lifting Brent crude to near $40 a barrel, as OPEC leaders reportedly set the ground work for an extension of their agreement on production cuts.

OPEC member countries, along with allies such as Russia, were set to meet next week in Vienna to discuss their recently reached output limits which were designed to remove around 9.7 million barrels of oil from the market each day.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, rose 1.47% to $35.96 a barrel.