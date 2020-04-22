Dow Posts Solid Gains as Oil Prices Make Sharp Move Higher

Stocks rise Wednesday, clawing back some losses from the previous two sessions. Oil prices jump.

Stocks rose Wednesday, clawing back some losses from the previous two sessions, as investors assessed mixed earnings reports and remained rattled by the damage the coronavirus pandemic has wrought on oil markets.

Oil prices turned higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump instructed the U.S. Navy to "shoot down" any Iranian gun boats that harass American ships in the Gulf.

The tweet from the president appeared to be a reference to previous alleged attacks by Iranian ships in the region on Saudi Arabian tankers hauling crude to customers in Asia and around the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 362 points, or 1.57%, to 23,381, the S&P 500 rose 1.72% and the Nasdaq gained 2.04%.

June futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 8.17% to trade at $20.91 a barrel on Wednesday while West Texas Intermediate crude jumped more than 22% to $14.17. WTI crude, the U.S. benchmark, fell to all-time lows earlier this week.

Oil ministers from the OPEC+ coalition held an unscheduled conference call Tuesday to discuss crude's recent plunge, Bloomberg reported, but a statement signaled they didn’t reach any new policy measures.

The alliance cut production by 9.7 million barrels a day earlier in April, but the cuts weren't seen as enough to counter the demand drop.

Stocks declined for the second straight day Tuesday, hit hard again by the plunge in oil prices. The Dow slid 631 points, or 2.7%, to 23018, the S&P 500 slumped 3.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 3.5%.

Meanwhile, the Senate approved a $483 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses that adds funding for hospitals and virus testing programs. The House plans to vote on the package Thursday.

AT&T (T) - Get Report posted modestly weaker-than-expected expected first-quarter earnings and pulled its full-year profit guidance as the global coronavirus pandemic clipped its bottom line.

The telecommunications giant added 163,000 new monthly phone subscribers over the first quarter, a better-than-expected increase.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report reported a steep quarterly loss as the coronavirus pandemic and the damage it has done to global travel cost the carrier millions, though it did note it has enough cash on hand to continue operations for the time being.

The airline said it had $6 billion in cash on hand at the end of the quarter, though had burned cash at a daily rate of $100 million per day. Delta said it was looking to get that figure down by half by end of June while beefing up liquidity.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) - Get Report rose after the consumer-products company reported strong first-quarter earnings and revenue, particularly a jump in tissue-paper sales during the pandemic.

