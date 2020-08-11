Dow Rallies, S&P 500 Closes In on Record High

President Trump is considering a capital gains tax cut and Russia says it registered the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine.

Stocks were mixed Tuesday after President Donald Trump suggested he was considering a capital gains tax cut to help create more U.S. jobs and Russia said it registered the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 321 points, or 1.16%, to 28,000, the S&P 500 gained 0.46% and the Nasdaq fell 0.44%.

The S&P 500 closed Monday within 1% of its record high.

Trump told reporters Monday at a briefing that he was "looking very seriously at a capital gains tax cut and also at an income tax cut for middle-income families."

The statement from the president came after he issued executive orders over the weekend that would include continued payments of up to $400 a week of supplemental federal unemployment benefits and a payroll tax deferral.

Meanwhile, Russia said it has formally approved a vaccine against the coronavirus, marking a new chapter in the global race toward finding a viable antidote to fight the deadly pathogen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that Russia's health care regulator approved a Covid-19 vaccine, though the vaccine has yet to complete clinical trials and no information about any late-phase testing has been published.

Investors also embraced news that hospitalizations from the coronavirus declined in the most populous U.S. states and that new cases have fallen 18% over the last 14 days and new deaths have dropped 6%, according to The New York Times.

“Markets are looking forward to better days ahead,” said Jeff Buchbinder, an equity strategtist with LPL Financial. “Although the timing is uncertain, the stock market is expressing confidence that the pandemic will end eventually with a vaccine - or multiple vaccines - and with help from better treatments in the interim.”

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 20,113,592, according to Johns Hopkins University, and deaths increased to 737,022.

According to Bloomberg, it took just six weeks for coronavirus infections globally to double to more than 20 million. It took six months to reach 10 million.

The U.S. has 5,095,163 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 163,473, also the most in the world.