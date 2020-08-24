Dow Rises on Optimism Over Coronavirus Treatment Progress

Investors embrace progress in the quest for coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

Stocks were rising Monday as investors embraced progress in the quest for coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 151 points, or 0.54%, to 28,082, the S&P 500 gained 0.73% and the Nasdaq rose 0.87% after the Food and Drug Administration expanded access to a virus treatment using blood plasma from recovered patients.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record intraday highs on Monday.

The FDA issued an "emergency use authorization" for convalescent plasma as a treatment of Covid-19 in hospitalized patients, the Trump administration said.

“This is a powerful therapy,” President Donald Trump said Sunday at a White House news conference. “Today’s action will dramatically expand access to this treatment.”

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report was rising 2% Monday after a report said the Trump administration was weighing going around traditional regulatory standards to "fast-track" a possible coronavirus vaccine being developed by the company and the Oxford University.

According to the Financial Times, the Food and Drug Administration could give an “emergency use authorization” by as early as October to a vaccine the company and the university have been developing.

Global cases of the coronavirus have topped 23.4 million, and deaths have risen to above 809,000. In the U.S., there have been more than 5.7 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 176,809 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“Whenever there is any news that is seen as something that is helping the battle against coronavirus it gives a boost to sentiment,” Shane Oliver, a Sydney-based chief economist at AMP, told Reuters.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report rose 1.69% to $505.89, topping $500 a share for the first time ever, as tech stocks continue to lead Wall Street. Apple shares will begin trading on a four-for-one stock split basis on Aug. 31.

Oil prices were higher Monday as nearly 1 million barrels a day of production capacity in the Gulf of Mexico was shuttered as drillers and refiners braced for the twin impact of storms Marco and Laura, which could turn into hurricanes as they come ashore Monday.

West Texas Intermediate crude contracts for October delivery, the new U.S. benchmark, rose 0.87% to $42.71 a barrel.