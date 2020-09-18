Stocks Fluctuate With Wall Street on Pace for Weekly Gain

Stocks trade mixed Friday amid signs of a patchy U.S. recovery and as global coronavirus infections have begun surging again.

Stocks traded mixed Friday amid signs of a patchy U.S. recovery and as global coronavirus infections have started surging again.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16 points, or 0.06%, to 27,885, the S&P 500 rose 0.09% and the Nasdaq gained 0.35%. Stocks are on pace for a weekly gain after declining the first two weeks of September.

Wall Street fluctuated ahead of Friday's so-called quadruple witching, a day each quarter when options and futures on indexes and equities are scheduled to expire, potentially increasing volatility.

Stocks finished lower Thursday, led down again by tech shares, after the Federal Reserve signaled it would keep interest rates at nearly zero for years to support a still reeling U.S. economy. The Dow ended a four-day winning streak.

Pressure on stocks also came from the increasingly long odds that Congress will come through with more aid for the U.S. economy and for unemployed workers. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the need for more fiscal stimulus on Wednesday.

“Hesitations as to whether the U.S. economy can sustain the current pace of recovery amid the lack of additional fiscal policy support and the Fed standing put on stimulus had the market reeling once again,” said Jingyi Pan, senior market analyst at IG.

President Donald Trump will order the blocking of TikTok downloads this weekend, the Commerce Department said, casting doubt on any plans to sell the video-sharing app's U.S. assets to an American buyer.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said downloads of WeChat, the popular Chinese-language messaging app owned by Tencent Holdings also will be blocked Sunday, after both companies were named in Trump's executive order in August. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Report also will be asked to remove the two downloads from their respective U.S. app stores.

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report has been the recent frontrunner in a deal to keep TikTok operating in its second-largest market, confirming plans earlier this week to be a "trusted technology partner" to ByteDance, TikTok's China-based owner, in a complicated proposal put to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to above 30.1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, and deaths have increased to 946,158.

Cases of the virus in England and France have seen a noticeable uptick. France's Health Minister Olivier Veran warned the disease was "again very active" in the country.