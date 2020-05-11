Dow Falls as Wall Street Weighs Reopening Plans

Investors on Wall Street weigh plans to reopen the global economy against worries about a rise in coronavirus infections as people get back to work.

Stocks declined Monday as investors weighed plans to reopen the global economy as lockdown restrictions ease against worries about a rise in coronavirus infections as people get back to work.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 225 points, or 0.93%, to 24,105, the S&P 500 dropped 0.83% and the Nasdaq was down 0.59%.

Stocks in the U.S. rose solidly Friday even after the Labor Department reported American employers cut a record 20.5 million jobs in April and the unemployment rate spiked to 14.7%.

The historic job losses are a reason President Donald Trump has been trying to convince Americans it’s safe to return to work even while two White House staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the American public could experience "permanent economic damage" if the U.S. economy doesn't reopen.

“If we do this carefully, working with the governors, I don’t think there’s a considerable risk,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.” “Matter of fact, I think there’s a considerable risk of not reopening. You’re talking about what would be permanent economic damage to the American public.”

Mnuchin also said the unemployment numbers “are probably going to get worse before they get better,” but he expected improvement in the second half of 2020 and added that 2021 would be a “great year.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday is expected to address the economic outlook for the United States.

The central bank has taken aggressive measures during the pandemic, and Powell has said the Fed will use its "full range of tools" to shore up the U.S. economy.

“He is certainly not going to walk back any of the Fed extraordinary stimulus measures,” said Stephen Inness of AxiTrader. “If anything, he could lay it down even thicker.”

Oil prices were rising slightly after Saudi Arabia said it would cut production by an additional 1 million barrels per day, dropping output to an 18-year low. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.81% to $24.94 a barrel.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend the "final straw" had been broken and that he's suing Alameda County, California, which didn't allow the electric carmaker to resume operations at its Fremont plant on Friday.

Musk also said Tesla would pick up and drive its operations out of California.

"Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be (dependent) on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA," said Musk, in a series of tweets. adding that health officials were "acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!"