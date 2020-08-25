Dow Trades Lower as Consumer Confidence Slumps

Consumer confidence in the U.S. in August drops to the lowest level since 2014.

Stocks were mostly lower Tuesday consumer confidence in the U.S. dropped to the lowest level since 2014.

U.S. equities had posted gains earlier in the session after officials in the U.S. and China reaffirmed their commitment to the phase one trade agreement between the world's two largest economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.42%, to 28,190, the S&P 500 gained 0.04% and set an intraday high earlier, and the Nasdaq was up 0.21%.

The confidence index from the Conference Board fell in August to 84.8 from a revised 91.7 in July, and came in below the previous pandemic low of 85.7 in April, on consumer worries about the economy and the employment picture.

Stocks had been higher after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke for the first time since early May amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over such matters as Hong Kong, tech security and the coronavirus pandemic. The parties originally had been scheduled to speak Aug. 15 as part of a six-month review since the agreement went into effect in mid-February.

“Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement,” the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said in a statement.

U.K. drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report said Tuesday it has begun testing an antibody treatment for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Global oil prices were mixed, with U.S. crude holding steady despite about 80% of Gulf-region output coming offline ahead of a pair of tropical storms set to hit the area over the next 24 hours.

West Texas Intermediate crude contracts for October delivery, the new U.S. benchmark, rose 1.15% to $43.11 a barrel.

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report and Honeywell (HON) - Get Report were rising sharply Tuesday after an announcement the stocks would be added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The stocks will be added to the blue-chip index before the market opens on Monday.