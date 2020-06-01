Stocks Make Move Higher After U.S. Manufacturing Data Rises

Stocks turn higher after U.S. manufacturing activity in May comes off 11-year lows.

Stocks turned modestly higher Monday after U.S. manufacturing activity in May came off 11-year lows.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index rose to 43.1 in May from 41.5 in April, the lowest reading since April 2009.

Wall Street had started the new month to the downside Monday after a report said China told major agricultural companies to pause purchases of some U.S. farm goods including soybeans, threatening the trade deal between the world's two-largest economies.

A weekend of violent protests across major U.S. cities also dented market sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 65 points, or 0.26%, to 25,449, the S&P 500 gained 0.19% and the Nasdaq rose 0.37%.

State-owned traders Cofco and Sinograin were ordered to suspend purchases of some American farm goods, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Chinese buyers also have canceled an unspecified number of U.S. pork orders, the report said.

The moves by China followed President Donald Trump's speech on Friday in which he said the U.S. would take certain measures against China for new national security laws in Hong Kong. However, Trump's comments lacked specifics and he didn't say anything about terminating the phase-one trade agreement between the two countries.

Some U.S. retailers, including Target (TGT) - Get Report, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and CVS (CVS) - Get Report, over the weekend temporarily closed or limited hours at some locations for safety reasons as protests broke out over the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Protests over the death of Floyd, who was killed on May 25, raged for most of the weekend in several U.S. cities, with National Guard troops summoned to at least 15 states and curfews enacted in at least a dozen major metropolitan areas.

The mass demonstrations also have some worried about an uptick in coronavirus infections.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report adjusted its routes and suspended deliveries to keep its drivers safe in some cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle and Minneapolis. Spokeswoman Kelly Cheeseman told the Associated Press that Amazon also was abiding by local curfews.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report also said it closed some of its stores on Sunday.

"Historically, social unrest issues have very little long-term impact on markets," said David Trainer, CEO of Nashville-based New Constructs, an investment research firm. "These are serious issues, but investors should not panic and instead, stick with their long-term strategies."