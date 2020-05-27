Dow Trades Above 25,000 as Wall Street Rallies for a Second Day

Stocks rise as investors look past rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over Hong Kong and focus on the reopening of the global economy.

Stocks rose Wednesday as Wall Street looked past rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over Hong Kong and instead focused on the reopening of the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 332 points, or 1.33%, to 25,327, the S&P 500 gained 0.94% and the Nasdaq rose 0.21%.

Stocks finished higher Tuesday and the S&P 500 crossed 3,000 intraday for the first time since early March as investors embraced moves by economies across the globe to ease coronavirus lockdowns and welcomed signs of progress toward a Covid-19 vaccine.

"We expect further volatility as the economy starts to reopen," said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist of Delos Capital Advisors of Dallas. "With the market showing signs of a risk-on attitude, we believe a dollar-cost averaging approach to putting new money to work is most prudent.

"We have started to tilt our portfolio out of defensive sectors, like consumer staples and utilities and in favor of sectors tied to economic rebounds, such as financials, industrials, high beta and pure value," Smith added.

A Bloomberg report said the Trump administration was considering a range of sanctions to try to punish China for its crackdown on Hong Kong.

Trump is “displeased with China’s efforts and that it’s hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday.

General Electric (GE) - Get Report reached an agreement to sell its almost 130-year-old consumer lighting business to Savant Systems, a smart-home company.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report is expected to announce job cuts in the Seattle-area this week as the planemaker looks to shed employees amid a severe downturn in air travel.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, which represents about 18,000 engineers in the Puget Sound region, said Boeing informed the union that layoff notices will be issued Friday.