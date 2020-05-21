Stocks Turn Higher Amid Dismal Jobs Data, Strained U.S.-China Relations

Stocks are higher after President Trump criticizes China and 2.438 million Americans file for unemployment benefits in the last week.

Stocks turned higher Thursday after President Donald Trump criticized China's leadership, further straining the relationship between the world's two largest economies, and as the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefit roughly matched economists' expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27 points, or 0.11%, to 24,603, the S&P 500 was up 0.04% and the Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Weekly jobless claims rose by another 2.438 million, the government reported on Thursday, in yet another sign of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the U.S. economy and its workforce.

"Given the (unemployment insurance) claims totals so far this month, May’s jobs report may see the unemployment rate rise further into the high teens or beyond," said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor. "While recent indicators show the initial steep job declines are slowing, the labor market remains in a deep hole it will have to climb out of.”

Economists had been expecting 2.375 million claims up to last Saturday, down from the previous week’s revised tally of 2.687 million.

Trump criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping in a series of tweets, saying a "disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe” by China "all comes from the top."

Trump's tweets followed passage of a bill by the U.S. Senate Wednesday that could bar some Chinese companies, such as Alibaba BABA, from listing on U.S. stock exchanges.

“Renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China could weigh on markets in the coming months,” said Esty Dwek of Natixis IM. “Higher volatility is likely, especially as ‘tough on China’ will clearly be a large part of Trump’s re-election campaign.”

Stocks finished higher Wednesday, rebounding from the previous session's losses, as retailers posted strong quarterly earnings, Facebook FB and Amazon.com AMZN posted record highs, and Wall Street looked to the reopening of the U.S. economy.

The Dow rose 369 points, or 1.5% to 24,576, the S&P 500 gained 1.67% to finish at its highest closing level since early March, and the Nasdaq jumped 2.1%.

With Round-the-Clock News, Futures Are Often the First to Respond

Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings as a surge in online electronics sales offset store closures during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. The company suspended its full-year profit guidance.

TJX Cos. (TJX) - Get Report was rising Thursday after it expressed some optimism about the future despite an earnings report showing the coronavirus pandemic hammered the owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls.