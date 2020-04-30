Dow Slides as Millions More Americans Seek Unemployment Benefits

Stocks decline after another 3.8 million Americans file for jobless claims in the most recent week.

Stocks traded lower Thursday after grim data on unemployment revealed the continuing effect the coronavirus pandemic was having on the jobs market and as investors weighed a bevy of corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286 points, or 1.16%, to 24,347, the S&P 500 declined 0.8% and the Nasdaq was down 0.08%.

Another 3.8 million Americans filed jobless claims up to last Saturday as the U.S. economy remained largely shuttered amid the pandemic that has forced some 30 million Americans to file for unemployment benefits since mid-March.

With about one-fifth of the U.S. working population now on unemployment benefits, analysts are all but certain that the U.S. jobs report for April will reveal a record-breaking double-digit gain in unemployment.

"The latest data on unemployment insurance claims continues to be dreadful. Last week, 3.5 million people, on a seasonally-unadjusted basis, filed for UI benefits," said Nick Bunker, Indeed Hiring Lab's director of economic research. "This is a decline from the week before, but still more than five times the previous all-time high. A number in the low millions may be a relief compared to earlier this month, but it’s objectively a horrifying statistic. Unfortunately, these figures understate how many people are currently jobless."

Stocks finished sharply higher Wednesday after investors embraced news on the effectiveness of a Gilead Sciences' (GILD) - Get Report drug to combat the coronavirus, looked past weak U.S. economic growth and were heartened by a Federal Reserve that said it would "use its tools" to support the economy.

U.S. equities Thursday declined despite strong earnings reports from tech giants such as Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

Microsoft's fiscal third-quarter earnings topped analysts' forecasts as the tech giant's cloud-computing operations benefited from the lockdown that has kept many workers at home.

Facebook posted better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and the stock was rising after the company said it was seeing "signs of stability" in advertising revenue.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report will release their quarterly earnings reports after the closing bell Thursday.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report on Thursday posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings amid what the world's biggest restaurant group called a "dramatic change" in consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) - Get Report, the food and beverage company, topped earnings and sales expectations as demand for its consumer foods rose during the outbreak.

