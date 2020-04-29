Dow Surges as Wall Street Embraces Positive Data on Coronavirus Treatment

Stocks rise as investors embrace positive news on a drug to combat the coronavirus and look past data that show a sharp contraction in U.S. growth in the first quarter.

Stocks rose Wednesday as investors embraced positive news on a drug to combat the coronavirus and looked past data that showed a sharp contraction in U.S. growth in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 432 points, or 1.79%, to 24,533, the S&P 500 gained 2.04% and the Nasdaq jumped 2.47%, getting a lift from shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report after the search giant's first-quarter revenue topped estimates.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report said Wednesday that key trials in the United States suggested "positive" results for its nascent coronavirus treatment.

The drugmaker said "positive data emerging from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases" study of remdesivir indicated the treatment has "met its primary endpoint" and that more details would be made available an at upcoming briefing.

Gilead said its own study showed that nearly two-thirds of the nearly 400 severe-stage coronavirus patients using remdisivir were discharged from the hospital after using the treatement early, a better rate than those given it later.

Growth in the U.S., meanwhile, registered its first contraction in six years and its sharpest drop since the last recession during the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy.

The U.S. Commerce Department reported Wednesday that first-quarter gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, contracted at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.8% in the first three months of the year, below economists' expectations that called for a drop of 4%.

The GDP report was released ahead of an announcement from the Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon on interest rates.

The central bank is expected to keep rates near zero, where they lowered them in an emergency meeting in mid-March. Therefore, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell likely will be questioned on the next steps the Fed can take to aid businesses and the economy through and out of the pandemic.

Earnings reports from some American heavyweights also were released Wednesday.

General Electric (GE) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings and warned that current-quarter results would decline further amid a "material" hit from the global coronavirus pandemic.

GE reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 5 cents a share, 3 cents below analysts' estimates, while revenue of $20.52 billion beat forecasts of $20.38 billion.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss but insisted it could raise cash from financial markets and potentially avoid tapping government funds, and ceding equity, to steady the business.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun, in a memo to employees, said the planemaker likely would need to cut at least 10% of the company's workforce, with deeper losses in commercial airplanes and services businesses, citing the expected fall in global commercial airlines revenue of around $315 billion this year.

Crude oil continued to swing wildly, with West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery surging Wednesday by 27.39% to $15.72 a barrel. Traders have been betting that as economies slowly begin to reopen following lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, demand for oil will increase.

