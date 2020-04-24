Stocks Up as Congress Passes Aid Package, Earnings Better Than Expected

Stocks rose Friday as Congress passed an aid package to help fund small businesses and corporate earnings came in better than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 122 points, or 0.52%, to 23,637, the S&P 500 rose 0.47% and the Nasdaq was up 0.34%.

A Wall Street rally on Thursday fizzled and the S&P 500 closed down 0.05% following a report of discouraging data from a Gilead Sciences' (GILD) - Get Report trial on a treatment for Covid-19. Gilead warned that the report from the Financial Times included “inappropriate characterizations of the study."

A report from the Labor Department that showed another 4.4 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week - the five-week total has risen to 26 million - spoke to the economic toll the pandemic has taken on the U.S. economy.

The House of Representatives, meanwhile, passed a $484 billion bill Thursday to help replenish a key fund to help small businesses maintain their payrolls during the coronavirus crisis.

The House voted 388-5 to clear the measure, which passed the Senate earlier this week and now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature. Trump has indicated he will sign the bill into law.

“The recent price action in global markets has highlighted the fragility of the risk rally in the face of deteriorating global economic data and weak commodity prices,” wrote Valentin Marinov, a managing director at Credit Agricole CIB in London, in a note to clients.

He added that the “the recent global monetary and fiscal stimulus measures have put a ‘floor’ under the risky assets."

Oil prices were rising for a third consecutive day.

Verizon Communications (VZ) - Get Report reported first-quarter profit that topped expectations but pulled its full-year sales guidance after what it called a "significant" decline in customer activity linked to the pandemic.

American Express (AXP) - Get Report, the credit card and travel services giant, reported first-quarter adjusted profit that beat Wall Street expectations but set aside $2.6 billion to cover bad loans and card defaults amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Intel (INTC) - Get Report, the giant chipmaker, reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that easily topped expectations but warned that second-quarter earnings would miss projections.