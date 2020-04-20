Dow Sinks Sharply as Oil Prices Collapse

Stocks slide after oil prices slump to their lowest level in more than two decades as demand for crude dries up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks declined sharply Monday after oil prices slumped to their lowest level in more than two decades as demand for crude has dried up and Wall Street prepped for a busy week of corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell453 points, or 1.87%, to 23,788, the S&P 500 declined 1.54% and the Nasdaq tumbled 1.03%. The S&P 500 rallied Friday and finished higher for the second straight week, the first back-to-back weekly gains since the market selloff began in mid-February.

U.S. crude futures for May delivery, the near-term contract, sank to their lowest level in two decades on Monday, falling below $12 a barrel as traders fretted over the capacity of storage facilities both in the U.S. and abroad.

"With a huge surplus in crude products filling inventories on land, there is a clear benefit to those producers whom are able to put their oil out to sea," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG in London. "Unfortunately, the lack of demand and landlocked nature of production in the U.S. and Canada has already started to provide negative prices across a number of crude products in North America."

"With the insufficient OPEC+ production cut of 9.7 million barrels per day only kicking in at the start of May, the huge oversupply issue looks unlikely to go away anytime soon," he added.

OPEC+ and other producers cut production by 9.7 million barrels a day earlier in April, but the cuts weren't seen as enough to counter the demand drop caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks of energy giants fell sharply Monday. Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report and Chevron (CVX) - Get Report each declined more than 5%. Halliburton (HAL) - Get Report sank nearly 11% after the oilfield services giant reported a big drop in revenue and a $1 billion-plus impairment charge as it scrambles to adjust to the steep decline in energy demand.

Around 90 S&P 500 companies are expected to report quarterly earnings this week, with Refinitiv estimating first-quarter profits for the index will fall 13% from the same period last year and another 27.3% over the three months ending in June.

The Associated Press, meanwhile, reported the Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement to be reached Monday on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money. The package will add funds for hospitals and Covid-19 testing.

Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Report said it would return a small business loan it received from the small-business loan program to help it through the coronavirus pandemic after it received extra funding late last week.

Shake Shack announced last week it would furlough or lay off 1,000 employees and CEO Randy Garutti and founder Danny Meyer said in a statement seen Monday the company needed the assistance.

The company was able to get extra funding late last week through an “equity transaction” and decided to “immediately return” the $10 million paycheck protection loan it obtained through the CARES Act, said CEO Randy Garutti and founder Danny Meyer in a statement.