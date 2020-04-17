Stocks Rally on Hopes for Coronavirus Treatment, Reopening of U.S. Economy

Stocks rise sharply and equities are poised for a second straight week of gains.

Stocks rose sharply Friday on promising results of a drug to treat patients with the deadly Covid-19 disease and after President Donald Trump outlined guidelines for reopening the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 554 points, or 2.36%, to 24,092, the S&P 500 gained 2.03% and the Nasdaq surged 1.46%.

If Friday's gains hold, stocks would finish higher for a second straight week.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report soared nearly 11% Friday following a report that said most of the 125 Covid-19 patients taking the antiviral drug remdesivir in a Chicago trial were discharged within a week.

The report from medical news publication STAT said a group of patients being treated were “seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms.”

Trump, meanwhile, outlined plans to reopen the economy in three phases though the White House has yet to ensure that testing for the coronavirus will be made more readily available as has been urged by business leaders and infectious disease experts.

“We’re starting our life again,” the president said Thursday at a press briefing. “We’re starting rejuvenation of our economy again.”

Phase one would see restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and large sporting venues reopen if they adhere to strict social distancing requirements.

Pressure to reopen the U.S. economy has been growing and it intensified after data showed about 22 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits since the middle of March, when shutdown orders began to be implemented.

Investors on Friday mostly looked past a sharp contraction in China's gross domestic product. Growth declined 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, marking the worst performance for the world's second-largest economy since at least 1992. Economists had expected a GDP decrease of 6%.

Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings but trimmed its sales growth forecast because of a stronger U.S. dollar.

“The strong results we delivered this quarter are a direct reflection of the integral role our products play in meeting the daily health, hygiene and cleaning needs of consumers around the world,” said CEO David Taylor. “Our organization has been doing a terrific job against our near-term priorities - protecting the health and safety of each other, maximizing availability of P&G products to meet heightened consumer need and helping society meet and overcome the challenges of this crisis.”

Boeing (BA) - Get Report said it would resume airplane production at its Seattle-area facilities beginning next week, a move that affects about 27,000 jobs.

The airplane maker said work on its 737, 747, 767 and 777 models will resume as early as April 20, with most employees back by April 21. Employees working on the company’s 787 model will return beginning April 23, with most back by April 24, the company said.

