Stocks Slump as Data Reveal Just How Much Lockdowns Have Slowed the Economy

Stocks declined sharply Wednesday after banking giants Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report and Citigroup (C) - Get Report reported first-quarter earnings that slumped following large provisions for loan losses and economic data revealed a U.S. economy deeply damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 660 points, or 2.76%, to 23,289, the S&P 500 was down 2.78% and the Nasdaq tumbled 2.11%.

Bank of America, the second-biggest lender after JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, posted provisions for credit losses of $4.8 billion, even more than some of its counterparts, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the U.S. economy and pummeled stock and bond markets.

Citigroup, meanwhile, posted first-quarter earnings that were 46% lower than a year ago as the bank bulked up its loan-loss reserves by nearly $5 billion.

The losses Wednesday reversed Tuesday's solid gains as investors were heartened by signs the coronavirus outbreak was leveling off and efforts were being made to reopen businesses shut during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know the coronavirus-driven lockdowns will severely depress revenue and earnings per share for many companies, but we also know most of them will return to normal levels within the foreseeable future," said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, an investment research firm. "For some companies, the dip will be V-shaped, some U-shaped and some L-shaped. For a precious few companies, there will be no dip."

U.S. retail sales fell 8.7% in March, wider than estimates that called for a decline of 8%. The declines last month - driven by stay-at-home orders that forced many businesses such as restaurants to shut their doors, were the most since the Commerce Department began compiling the data in 1992.

Meanwhile, the Empire State Manufacturing Index registered a -78.2, a record low, as factory floors went dark during the coronavirus pandemic. Economists had expected a decline to -35.

"By way of reference, the low after the crash of 2008 was a mere -34.3, so this report makes it very clear that manufacturing now is being hammered as hard as services," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

U.S. airlines were a bright spot Wednesday after they reached preliminary agreements with the Treasury Department to access $25 billion in aid for an industry that has been crushed by sharp declines in air travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 1,999,628, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 128,011.

The U.S. has 609,685 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 26,059, also the most in the world.