Stocks Fall as Fed's Powell Remains Cautious, Sees 'Significant Downside Risks'

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. may need 'additional fiscal support' to avoid lasting damage.

Stocks declined Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy may need "additional fiscal support" to help "avoid long-term economic damage and leave us with a stronger recovery.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 243 points, or 1.02%, to 23,521, the S&P 500 declined 0.79% and the Nasdaq was down 0.47%.

“The recovery may take some time to gather momentum, and the passage of time can turn liquidity problems into solvency problems,” Powell said Wednesday in a webcast hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. “Additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery.”

The U.S. central bank has taken aggressive measures during the pandemic, and Powell has said previously the Fed will use its "full range of tools" to shore up the U.S. economy.

Powell said Wednesday policy makers may have to provide more support to prevent the damage done from high levels of unemployment and company bankruptcies.

"While the economic response has been both timely and appropriately large, it may not be the final chapter, given that the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks," Powell said.

He added the Federal Reserve wasn't considering "for now" negative interest rates - he has warned against them in the past.

The Fed chairman said the evidence to support such a move was "mixed," insisting that for now "it's not something that we’re considering. We think we have a good toolkit."

U.S. lawmakers, meanwhile, have contemplated stepping-up their Covid-19 response, with House Democrats floating an additional $3 trillion in rescue funds, with increased support for states and farmers, that Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed as a partisan "wish list" that had "no chance" of becoming law.

Stocks on Wall Street finished lower Tuesday after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert told a Senate committee, that if the country reopens too soon it could lead to needless “suffering and death” and could set back plans to reopen the economy.