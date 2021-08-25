August 25, 2021
Why Jim Cramer Is Watching the Transports After the Pfizer Vaccine Approval
Publish date:

Stocks Trade Mixed as Wall Street Pauses Ahead of Jackson Hole Retreat

Stocks are mixed Wednesday as investors pause ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering at the end of the week.
Author:

Stocks were mixed Wednesday, a day after Wall Street hit fresh record highs as investors paused ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering at the end of the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43 points, or 0.12%, to 35,322, the S&P 500 rose 0.03% and the Nasdaq was up 0.12%. The Nasdaq set an all-time intraday high early Wednesday.

The S&P 500 notched its 50th record closing high of the year on Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq passed 15,000 for the first time.

Jim Cramer: Forget Forecasts, Find Companies That Can Navigate Anything

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose Wednesday to 1.299% as traders looked to the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week for hints on future Federal Reserve policy.

Some Fed officials believe it would be appropriate for the central bank to begin tapering asset purchases this year, while others said they preferred to wait for more solid economic data, especially on employment.

Investors are looking to a speech Friday Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the symposium on Friday for hints on when the Fed might pulling back on its massive bond buying program. The Fed has been buying about $120 billion a month of Treasury securities and mortgage bonds to help prop up the economy during the pandemic.

The Jackson Hole retreat was changed to a virtual format because of rising coronavirus cases caused predominantly by the highly contagious delta variant

“Moving Jackson Hole back to an entirely virtual format this year is telling us that Fed officials are taking the delta variant seriously,” said LPL Financial fixed income strategist Lawrence Gillum. “We’ll have to see if that alters the tapering timeline and importantly the market’s expectations for when the Fed will start to increase short-term interest rates.”

Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report slipped Wednesday after the healthcare giant said trial data showed a second "booster" shot of its coronavirus vaccine triggered a sharp increase in binding antibodies. 

If the trial data prove successful over a longer, more detailed study, they could pave the way for booster shot approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

House lawmakers, meanwhile, pushed forward a $3.5 trillion budget proposal Tuesday night, and vowed to vote on a separate $1 trillion infrastructure bill no later than Sept. 27, setting the path for a massive fiscal push over the coming years in the world's biggest economy. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a goal of passing both measures by Oct. 1.

4-Day Winning Streak, Delta Infection Curve, What's Not Priced In, Afghanistan

Shares of GameStop  (GME) - Get Report declined Wednesday but AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report extended gains after the stocks, popular on social media forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets, surged during the previous session.

