Stocks Fluctuate as Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve Minutes

Stocks fluctuate as Wall Street awaits a monetary policy update from the Federal Reserve and assesses a steeper-than-expected decline in U.S. housing starts.

Stocks were mixed Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 declined by the most in four weeks, as Wall Street awaited a monetary policy update from the Federal Reserve and assessed a steeper-than-expected decline in U.S. housing starts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 23 points, or 0.07%, to 35,319. The S&P 500 rose 0.04% and the Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Indices Weaken but Continue to Outperform the Broad Market

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury edged up Wednesday to 1.277% ahead of minutes from the Fed's latest meeting in late July. Caution from investors was evident as they awaited clues on the Fed's future plans for its $120 billion a month of asset purchases and as the delta variant's spread raises concerns about its potential impact on the economy's recovery.

Those concerns, as well as a tumble in U.S. retail sales and a same-store sales miss by Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, sent stocks lower on Tuesday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in a virtual town hall Tuesday, said the coronavirus pandemic was “still casting a shadow on economic activity” but added it wasn't yet clear whether the delta strain will have a major impact on the U.S. economy.

Powell didn't delve into the Fed's plans for monetary policy at the town hall. But some Fed officials have been saying recently it will soon be time for the central bank to begin tapering stimulus, while others have emphasized more evidence of a recovery is needed before such action is taken.

Powell told reporters at the Fed's meeting last month that the economy had yet to make "substantial further progress” toward meeting the central bank's criteria for policy normalization.

“There’s a range of views on what timing will be appropriate. And those views ultimately track back to people’s views about the economy and what will happen as we make progress towards our goal,” Powell said.

Housing starts in July tumbled despite softer lumber prices improving employment prospects. Housing starts in July fell 7% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 1.534 million units, a three-month low. The numbers were well below economists' estimates of 1.6 million and June's pace of 1.65 million.

Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report traded higher Wednesday after reporting second-quarter adjusted earnings that beat estimates and raising its full-year revenue outlook.

U.S. same-store sales at Lowe's fell 2.2% during the quarter but were narrower than analysts' estimates that called for a decline of 2.6%. Lowe's rival, Home Depot , posted a same-store sales increase on Tuesday that was below analysts' forecasts.

Target (TGT) - Get Report slumped Wednesday even after the retailer posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit forecast amid solid back-to-school demand and a return to in-store shopping.

Earnings reports are expected from Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report and Robinhood Markets (HOOD) - Get Report after the closing bell Wednesday.

Nvidia and Cisco are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.