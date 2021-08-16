Stocks Fall on Slower Growth in China and as Wall Street Seeks Fed Guidance

Stocks declined following weak data from China and as investors look ahead to further guidance from the Fed on its tapering plans.

Weaker-than-expected industrial output and retail sales data from China suggested the world's second-largest economy has been struggling to maintain its growth momentum as COVID cases rise and global supply chains remain disrupted.

Sentiment also was dented by uneasiness over the Taliban's rapid control of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrew forces from the country after 20 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 177 points, or 0.5%, to 35,337, the S&P 500 fell 0.37% and the Nasdaq declined 0.4%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell Monday to 1.263%.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at record highs for a fourth straight session on Friday as Wall Street looked beyond falling U.S. consumer sentiment in July. For the week, the Dow rose 0.9% and the S&P 500 added 0.7%. The Nasdaq fell less than 0.1% last week.

The largest drop in sentiment since April 2020, however, also raised investors' concerns about the economic recovery and heightened the anticipation for an appearance by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a town hall on Tuesday and the release of minutes from the latest Fed meeting on Wednesday.

Several Fed officials lately have discussed just when the central bank might begin its tapering of bond purchases. The Fed has been buying $120 billion a month in Treasury, agency and mortgage bonds to keep interest rates low and support the economy during the pandemic.

The central bank has said it expects to keep rates near zero until the labor market reaches "maximum employment" and inflation runs above its 2% target. A strong consumer inflation report last week plus other solid economic data have added to the speculation on when the Fed might begin pulling back on economic support.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said a "few more" strong jobs reports would be needed before the Fed begins tapering asset purchases.

“If we see a few more jobs reports like the one we just

got, then I would feel comfortable saying yeah, we are - maybe

haven’t completely filled the hole that we’ve been in - but

we’ve made a lot of progress, and now, then will be the time to

start tapering our asset purchases,” Kashkari on a Bloomberg podcast recorded last week.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Fed officials were nearing agreement on a timetable that would see the central bank begin scaling back on asset purchases if the economic recovery continues.

Meanwhile, Wall Street will have to navigate a series of top-tier retail earnings this week, including reports from Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report, as well as retail sales data for July, in order to gauge consumer strength as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and plans to return to regular office work are pushed back further into the year.

