Stocks rose slightly Tuesday ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is expected to tell Congress the economy has shown "sustained improvement" but that the recovery has accelerated inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 24 points, or 0.07%, to 33,901, the S&P 500 rose 0.23% and the Nasdaq rose 0.17%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose Tuesday to 1.489%.

“Widespread vaccinations have joined unprecedented monetary and fiscal policy actions in providing strong support to the recovery. Indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen, and real GDP this year appears to be on track to post its fastest rate of increase in decades,” Powell said in written comments ahead of a House panel hearing Tuesday.

“Much of this rapid growth reflects the continued bounce back in activity from depressed levels,” the Fed chief added.

Powell said inflation has increased “notably” in recent months but reiterated he expects rising price pressures to only be temporary and to eventually ease back to the central bank's 2% target.

The Fed chairman also will tell lawmakers the central bank will "do everything we can to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete the recovery" from the COVID-19 pandemic. Powell will appear before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis at 2 p.m. ET.

Powell’s remarks follow a meeting of the Fed’s policymaking committee last week, when officials signaled they could boost interest rates and begin tapering asset purchases sooner than expected.

"While the Federal Reserve hasn't changed their accommodative stance on stimulus, uncertainty over how the Fed may react to sustained inflation should keep stock market volatility elevated over the short-term," said Tom Mantione, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management.

New York Fed President John

Williams told Bloomberg on Tuesday that an interest rate increase was "still way off in the future,” adding that the attention now "really, I think ... is on the taper.”

The Fed's hawkish tilt led to a selloff on Wall Street. But stocks rebounded Monday - the S&P 500 gained 1.4% - to recoup much of last week's losses.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin slid below $30,000 on Tuesday, a key support level and its lowest since late January as China amped up its crackdown that has all but banned transactions in digital currencies in the country.

Bitcoin was at $29,125, down 11.12% on Tuesday.

"The underlying fundamentals of the crypto-asset world have not changed and this correction was more of a 'when, not if,'" said Iqbal Gandham, vice president of transactions at Ledger.

"Any asset class which sees a meteoric rise in the same way as we have seen in crypto is expected to correct. The situation in China has perhaps exacerbated this, along with the increased rate of adoption of altcoins by new users, following tweets of various 'crypto personalities,'" Gandham added.

GameStop (GME) - Get Report rose Tuesday after saying it sold 5 million common shares in an "at-the-market" offering that raised more than $1.1 billion for the video game retailer.