Stocks Fall as Investors Prepare for Key Federal Reserve Meeting

Stocks traded lower Monday after the S&P 500 set another record high and Wall Street prepared for a key meeting of the Federal Reserve later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154 points, or 0.45%, to 34,324, and the S&P 500 declined 0.23%. The Nasdaq was up 0.15%.

The S&P 500 posted its second consecutive record closing high on Friday with investors assessing the Federal Reserve's stance that inflation spikes will prove to be transitory. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% last week.

It's Still a Stock Picker's Market but the Fed Could Shake Things Up

The big event this week will be an announcement on interest rates from the Federal Reserve's policy-setting body, the Federal Open Market Committee, on Wednesday, followed by a press conference from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

While the U.S. central bank isn't expected to take any action with respect to rates or a tapering of monthly asset purchases, Wall Street will be monitoring the meeting closely for the Fed's forecasts on inflation and the strength of the economic recovery.

The Fed meets Tuesday and Wednesday amid a backdrop of the fastest rise in consumer prices in more than a decade and persistent questions over the nature - and staying power - of inflation as the economy nears its full exit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Any hint from Powell that inflation pressures may spark discussions over slowing the pace of the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases could rattle markets, while a reiteration of the central bank's view that inflation pressures are "transitory" likely will add to market bullishness.

Paul Tudor Jones: Next Fed Meeting Most Important of Jerome Powell's Career

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury inched up to around 1.472%. It hit a three-month low last Thursday.

Bitcoin rose more than 12% to $40,564 after Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk said his electric-vehicle company would resume transactions with the world's largest cryptocurrency when mining is done with more "clean energy usage."