Stocks Gain Momentum as Fed's Powell Joins Others Who Think Tapering Can Begin This Year

Stocks remained higher Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin pulling back on stimulus this year since the economy has met the Fed's criteria on progress in inflation and employment.

At the Fed’s last meeting in late July, “I

was of the view, as were most participants, that if the economy

evolved broadly as anticipated, it could be appropriate to start

reducing the pace of asset purchases this year,” Powell said at the virtual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

“The intervening month has brought more progress in the

form of a strong employment report for July, but also the

further spread of the delta variant,” he added. “We will be

carefully assessing incoming data and the evolving risks.”

Powell, however, said the Fed wasn't ready to begin raising interest rates anytime soon.

“The timing and pace of the coming reduction in asset purchases will not be intended to carry a direct signal regarding the timing of interest rate liftoff, for which we have articulated a different and substantially more stringent test,” the Fed chief said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73 points, or 0.21%, to 35,286, the S&P 500 gained 0.27% and the Nasdaq was up 0.25%.

Treasury yields fell Friday after the Fed's preferred measure of U.S. inflation accelerated again in July, rising at the fastest pace in three decades. Personal incomes in the U.S. rose by a stronger-than-expected 1.1% and consumer spending rose 0.3%, matching estimates.

Powell joins a chorus of other Fed officials who said the economy has reached the point where the central bank can begin pulling back on economic stimulus. Kansas City Fed President Esther George told CNBC it was "appropriate given the progress we’ve seen."

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he would be pushing for the Fed to announce a pullback in stimulus in September with tapering to begin in either October or November.

Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed, said Friday he would be “comfortable with an October timeline for starting" bond tapering if employment gains remain strong.

