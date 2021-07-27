TheStreet home
Robinhood IPO Is More Important Than Any Earnings Report, Cramer Says
Stocks Slip From Record Highs Ahead of Big Tech Earnings

Stocks fall as earnings season kicks into another gear with reports from mega-cap tech companies and China undergoes a regulatory crackdown.
Stocks were falling Tuesday as earnings season kicks into another gear with reports from mega-cap tech companies, investors await the Federal Reserve's outlook for stimulus, and China undergoes a regulatory crackdown.

Chinese Crackdown, Bitcoin/Amazon, Tesla Earnings, My Big Plan for a Big Night

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 137 points, or 0.39%, to 35,006, the S&P 500 fell 0.37% and the Nasdaq was down 0.71%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury slipped Tuesday to 1.234% as investors awaited the Fed's policy update. The central bank's two-day meeting begins Tuesday and ends Wednesday with a statement followed by a press conference from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

"We expect Jay Powell to reiterate that the tapering discussion is underway, but that it's too soon to reveal a specific date on when the initial curtailment of asset purchases will begin," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence. "Because home prices have risen at a blistering double-digit pace for 13 straight months, there is a risk of a dissent on the (Federal Open Market Committee) in this week's meeting."

Stocks finished higher Monday and the three major stock exchanges closed at record highs Monday as Wall Street readied for a big week of earnings. Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report, Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report and Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report, the parent company of Google, will be reporting earnings after Tuesday's closing bell.

Apple Earnings Preview: How to Trade the Stock’s Move

Microsoft, Facebook, Alphabet: Ranking the Mega-Cap Tech Stocks Ahead of Earnings

Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report shares dipped Tuesday after the electric vehicle company reported second-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates and net income surpassed $1 billion.

General Electric  (GE) - Get Report posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and boosted its forecast for industrial free cash flow as "early signs" of a recovery in its aviation business support the ongoing turnaround plans of CEO Larry Culp.

Deceptive Indices Will Confront Major Earnings News Tuesday Night

In China, stocks were unsettled by the third consecutive session of heavy selling, where Beijing's crackdown on tech and education companies pulled the CSI 300, its version of the Nasdaq, to the lowest levels of the year amid reports of stricter conditions on large companies and those seeking listings on U.S. exchanges.

