Stocks Extend Gains as Focus for Wall Street Is on Earnings

Stocks rose Wednesday following a rebound on Wall Street as investors focused on earnings and looked beyond the economic impact of rising coronavirus infections across the globe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 158 points, or 0.46%, to 34,670, the S&P 500 rose 0.33% and the Nasdaq was up 0.05%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose Wednesday to 1.245%.

Earlier this week yields dropped below 1.2% as traders pared bets on any near-term moves on interest rates from the Federal Reserve amid increasing concerns that delta-variant infections will slow the global economic recovery.

The Centers for Disease Control said the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. cases.

Stocks rebounded Tuesday as investors bought the dips from Monday's steep selloff. The S&P 500 gained 1.52%, recovering much of the losses from the previous session, which saw the broad market index fall the most in two months.

Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management and portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge Exchange-Traded Fund (IVOL) - Get Report, said investors should be worried that the delta variant could fuel worries about stagflation, "which is a terrible combination of slowing economic growth and inflation at the same time.

"If the virus begins to spread rapidly again, that would curtail economic growth and prolong the inflationary supply chain disruptions that have affected so many industries including semiconductors and housing," she said.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report reported second-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts and the healthcare giant boosted its full-year profit forecast as solid rebounds in pharmaceutical and consumer health sales lifted the company's top and bottom lines.

Speaking more of Johnson & Johnson, a report said the company's single-dose vaccine was much less effective against the delta variant. The new study has not yet been peer reviewed nor published in a scientific journal.

The data from the new study “do not speak to the full nature of immune protection,” a J&J spokesperson told The New York Times.

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report also posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year profit forecast.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report fell Wednesday after the streaming giant said it expects third-quarter subscriber growth to be sluggish.

