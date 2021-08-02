Stocks Rise as Earnings and Dealmaking Boost Wall Street on First Trading Day of August

Stocks rise as solid corporate earnings and dealmaking boost Wall Street on the first trading of August.

Stocks rose Monday with solid corporate earnings and dealmaking lifting equities as Wall Street kicked off the first trading of August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102 points, or 0.29%, to 35,038, the S&P 500 gained 0.47% and the Nasdaq was up 0.56%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down Monday, falling to 1.214% even as the two-year suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling expired over the weekend, pushing the Treasury to unveil extraordinary funding plans.

Market Should Be Kind to Small Caps as August Begins

Stocks fell Friday and for the week but closed July with their sixth straight month of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% last week but rose 2.3% for the month.

Markets were led lower Friday by Amazon AMZN, which dropped 7.56% after revenue at the tech giant and online retailer disappointed, and U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product that rose 6.5% on annualized basis, less than forecasts.

Sentiment on Monday was boosted by a $550 billion infrastructure package moving closer to passage in the Senate this week. But market optimism was kept in check by worries over the pace of the economic recovery amid the spreading delta virus strain.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the COVID-19 delta variant could hold back millions of Americans returning to work. The U.S. jobs report for July will be released Friday.

About 150 companies are expected to issue earnings reports this week. Among them are Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report, Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report, Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report, CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report and General Motors (GM) - Get Report.

So far this earnings season, 88% of S&P 500 companies that have posted reports have topped analysts' expectations, according to FactSet.

Shares of payment processor Square (SQ) - Get Report fell Monday after it agreed to pay $29 billion to acquire Australia's Afterpay, a buy-now, pay-later company.

The all-stock deal is Square's largest-ever acquisition.

Parker-Hannifin (PH) - Get Report, the U.S. maker of motion and control technologies and systems, reached an agreement to buy British engineer Meggitt for 6.3 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) in cash to boost its aerospace operations.