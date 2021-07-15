TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Nvidia, AIG-Blackstone, Netflix, GameStop – On TheStreet Thursday
Nvidia, AIG-Blackstone, Netflix, GameStop – On TheStreet Thursday
Publish date:

Stocks Stumble as Wall Street Assesses Powell's Dovish Stance and Earnings

Stocks fall as traders assess Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's continued dovishness and stronger-than-expected earnings.
Author:

Stocks fell Thursday as traders assessed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's continued dovishness and stronger-than-expected earnings while concerns about global growth rose as variants of the COVID-19 virus spread.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 95 points, or 0.27%, to 34,837, the S&P 500 fell 0.25% and the Nasdaq was down 0.25%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury extended recent declines, falling to 1.322% on Thursday.

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week to a new pandemic low of 360,000.

Stocks closed mostly higher Wednesday after Powell said in congressional testimony the Fed wasn't ready to scale back on its support since the U.S. economy has a ways to go before recovering. 

Market Discomfort, Suffering Small-Caps, Understanding Powell, Manchin's the Man

Powell also reiterated - as he has many times before - that rising prices pressures will be temporary and will moderate through the end of the year.

TST Recommends

“Investors right now are focusing on earnings because they are still buying what the Fed is saying about inflation (and) that it’s too early to start to raise rates and potentially slow a reopening economy,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Powell will resume his testimony Thursday before the Senate.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President
James Bullard, in contrast to Powell, said the central bank has seen progress being made with respect to its stated goals on inflation and employment.

“We don’t want to jar markets or anything - but I think it is time to end these emergency measures,” Bullard said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. 

As for earnings, Morgan Stanley  (MS) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter on impressive revenue gains in investment banking and wealth management.

UnitedHealth  (UNH) - Get Report, meanwhile, reported quarterly earnings that topped forecasts and raised its full-year profit forecast as pandemic-delayed medical procedures boosted fees for the country's biggest health care insurance company.

Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report was rising xx Thursday after the streaming giant said it was planning to expand into video games.

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Shares Leap on Reports of Streaming Video Game Push

senior advisers sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

These Are the Cities With the Most Older Americans Struggling to Get By

NYSE Trader: Investors Don't Care About July's Inflation Jump
INVESTING

Cathie Wood vs Larry Fink: Inflation Debate Rages As Fed Chair Holds Firm

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet Live 7/15
JIM CRAMER

Live: Jim Cramer on Morgan Stanley, Netflix, GameStop, AMC, NortonLifeLock

TSMC Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Lead
INVESTING

Chipmakers Like Nvidia Set to Ride Taiwan Semi's Coattails After Strong Earnings

Here's What Jim Cramer Expects From AIG's Earnings
INVESTING

AIG Jumps on Deal to Sell Life and Retirement Business to Blackstone

the-european-commission-refers-ireland-to-the-ecj-over-apples-tax-bill
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: 'Own Apple, Don't Trade it'

Canadian Tennis Player Milos Raonic Visits the NYSE and Says He's Ready for the U.S. Open
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slide Amid Delta Variant Growth Worries; Taiwan Semi Supports Tech