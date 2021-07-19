Investors weigh what impact rising COVID-19 cases may have on the economic recovery in the U.S. and globally.

Stocks declined sharply Monday as investors weighed what impact rising COVID-19 cases may have on the economic recovery in the U.S. and globally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 596 points, or 1.72%, to 34,087, the S&P 500 dropped 1.43% and the Nasdaq slumped 1.19%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell Monday to 1.217%, the lowest levels in five months.

Shares of airlines such as United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report and American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report and cruise lines like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report were among the biggest laggards, tumbling on fears over the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant and worries that new lockdown restrictions will stall the economic rebound.

Equities extended declines from Friday when stocks finished lower after surging inflation led to an unexpected decline in U.S. consumer sentiment in early July. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5%, the S&P 500 declined 1% and the Nasdaq dropped 1.9%.

It was the first weekly loss for the S&P 500 following three weeks of gains.

Oil prices fell Monday after an OPEC+ supply deal. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, fell 3.29% to $69.45 a barrel.

The delta variant of COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly in parts of Asia, including Japan where the Olympics will begin Friday, and in the United States.

Delta is the most transmissible COVID variant yet, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN. Experts said it was exacerbating the rise in cases among unvaccinated Americans.

Great Britain, which dropped nearly all of its domestic restrictions on business and travel as of Monday, recorded a world-high 48,000 new infections on Sunday, mostly as a result of the fast-spreading delta variant.

StockSecond-quarter earnings season will ramp up this week and next. Profits for companies in the S&P 500 are expected to jump 64% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

Reports are expected this week from the likes of International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report, Intel (INTC) - Get Report, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report, Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report and Honeywell (HON) - Get Report.

Zoom Video Communications ZM shares fell after it agreed to acquire call center provider Five9 (FIVN) - Get Report for about $14.7 billion in stock.

The purchase of Five9 is Zoom Video's largest-ever

acquisition. Shares of Five9 rose almost 4%.