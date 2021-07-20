Dow Rises 400 Points as Wall Street Rebounds From Rout

Wall Street recovers some losses Tuesday as investors turn their attention to a slew of earnings reports.

Stocks rebounded Tuesday, with Wall Street clawing back some losses from Monday's selloff as investors turned their attention to a slew of earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 400 points, or 1.18%, to 34,362, the S&P 500 gained 0.78% and the Nasdaq rose 0.38%.

Stocks plummeted Monday as Wall Street weighed what impact rising COVID-19 cases may have on the economic recovery in the U.S. and globally. The Dow dropped more than 700 points, its worst decline since October.

Investors have grown concerned that rising infections would induce travel restrictions - and potentially even new lockdown orders - that could stall the recovery heading into the second half of the year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell Tuesday to 1.138%, near five-month lows. Traders were paring bets on any near-term moves on interest rates or support from the Federal Reserve amid increasing concern that delta-variant infections will slow the global economic recovery.

"Valuations across the market as a whole had become stretched and we were due for a pullback, but many of the cyclical companies are selling off on fears that COVID will stop the recovery in its tracks," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

"We don’t believe that that’s the case and are willing to let the selloff run its course and buy the dip on the belief that the economy will fully recover and return to its prior growth trajectory, bringing most of the cyclical companies in the airline, travel and leisure industries along with it," Zaccarelli added.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 0.89% to $65.83 a barrel early Tuesday after tumbling on worries a resurgence of COVID-19 would sap energy demand.

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report rose Tuesday after reporting second-quarter revenue gains that were the strongest in three years.

About 80 companies are expected to post quarterly earnings over the next week, including Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report after the close of trading Tuesday.

So far, 90.2% of the 41 S&P 500 companies reporting have topped Wall Street forecasts, with analysts expecting collective earnings to rise 72% from last year to a share-weighted $393 billion.

Bitcoin tumbled below $30,000 for the first time in about a month as the equities selloff spurred by concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19 sparked a rush to old-school paper bonds and gold.