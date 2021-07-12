Stocks Trade Mostly Higher as Earnings Season Comes Into Focus

Stocks were mostly higher Monday as Wall Street prepared for what is expected to be a robust earnings season, particularly for big U.S. banks as the economy improves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96 points, or 0.28%, to 34,966 and the S&P 500 gained 0.17%. The Nasdaq fell 0.02% after setting an all-time intraday high earlier Monday.

The three major stock indexes on Friday closed at records as worries about spreading COVID-19 variants and their impact on global growth eased. The S&P 500 has closed at a record high 38 times this year.

The Dow rose 0.2% last week and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each added 0.4%.

"The S&P 500 broke out of its range last week to hit new highs, despite not much if any new good news. We now stand in a precarious spot as earnings season fires up," said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*Trade.

"The reopening trade is pretty much old news at this point so traders will likely focus on earnings, and pullbacks along the way aren’t out of the norm especially as investors work through the results and forward guidance," he added.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect profits for S&P 500 companies rose 64% in the second quarter from the same quarter in 2020, a period when business activity was slowed considerably by the coronavirus pandemic. That would be the highest growth in more than a decade.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury slipped early Monday to 1.334%. An eight-day rally for Treasuries was snapped on Friday.

Investors this week will be paying close attention to U.S. data on consumer price inflation and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual appearance before Congress.

Second-quarter earnings season kicks off on Tuesday with reports from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and Conagra Brands (CAG) - Get Report.

Reports are expected later in the week from Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report, Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report and UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) - Get Report.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares fell 12% Monday after the company filed to sell $500 million of stock.

Richard Branson, the space exploration company's billionaire owner, and a five-person flight crew completed a test flight to the edge of space Sunday on the company's VSS Unity space plane.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares were rising more than 3% Monday as CEO Elon Musk testified in a lawsuit about the company's purchase in 2016 of SolarCity.