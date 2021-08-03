Stocks Turn Lower on COVID Worries and China's Clampdown

Stocks fall amid jitters about the spread of COVID-19's delta variant and China's clampdown on its gaming and technology sectors.

Stocks traded lower Tuesday amid jitters about the spread of COVID-19's delta variant and China's clampdown on its gaming and technology sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70 points, or 0.2%, to 34,767, the S&P 500 was down 0.13% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.08%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell Tuesday to 1.159%, but had declined to as low as 1.15%.

Stocks ended mostly to the downside Monday, giving up the session's earlier gains on worries the spread of COVID 19's delta variant could stall the economic recovery.

“It is clear that COVID delta variant risks have not been put to bed,” said Mizuho Bank in a report.

Even with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that 165 million Americans have been fully vaccinated - and that President Joe Biden's target of having 70% of the adult population at least partially vaccinated has been met - the delta variant has increased the nation's infection rate to the highest in more than a year. There were 86,000 new cases reported on Monday.

In San Francisco, all individuals, whether vaccinated or not, will be required to wear masks in indoor spaces. New York City "strongly" recommended wearing masks indoors but didn't issue a mandate. China has been confronting its broadest coronavirus outbreak since the virus emerged in late 2019, according to Bloomberg.

Investors will be looking to U.S. jobs data on Friday for signs of a continued rebound in the employment sector. The ISM Manufacturing survey slowed for a second consecutive month in July largely as a result of supply-chain constraints.

Market on Eggshells, Masking Up, ISM, Pfizer and Moderna Just Getting Started

In China, state media criticized the “spiritual opium” of games, leading Tencent Holdings to consider a ban for kids, Bloomberg reported.

Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report, the Chinese e-commerce giant, reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings that topped estimates but the stock declined after revenue was below forecasts.

Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report shares were rising Tuesday after the sports apparel company posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and boosted its 2021 sales forecast as shoppers returned to brick-and-mortar stores with pandemic restrictions being lifted across the world.