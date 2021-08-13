TheStreet home
Jim Cramer Says It's Time to Face the Possibility That Things Can Go Right
Stocks Pare Gains After U.S. Consumer Sentiment Plunges

Stocks pare gains Friday after U.S. consumer sentiment falls in early August to the lowest level since 2011.
Stocks pared gains Friday after U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August as consumers grew less optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be ending.

“Consumers have correctly reasoned that the economy’s
performance will be diminished over the next several months, but
the extraordinary surge in negative economic assessments also
reflects an emotional response, mainly from dashed hopes that
the pandemic would soon end,” said Richard Curtin, director of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index.

The index slumped to 70.2, the lowest since December 2011, and was well below economists' estimates. 

The U.S. has seen infections surge mostly from the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. More than 117,000 new cases were diagnosed Thursday, according to Bloomberg.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5 points, or 0.01%, to 35,505, and the S&P 500 gained 0.05%. The Nasdaq was up 0.05%.

Stocks had opened higher Friday with the Dow and S&P 500 setting all-time intraday record highs as investors weighed an improving employment picture against ongoing inflationary pressures in the recovering U.S. economy.

Shares of Walt Disney  (DIS) - Get Report were rising 2.68% Friday after the media and entertainment giant posted much stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings and subscribers to Disney+ topped 100 million less than two years after the streaming service's initial launch.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell Friday to 1.317%.

The Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs Thursday after the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell for a third straight week, an indication the jobs market was bouncing back from last year's pandemic-induced recession.

At the same time, however, prices paid to producers rose 7.8% year over year in July, coming in above economists' forecasts and marking the largest annual increase in more than a decade.

Shares of Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report traded higher after the Food and Drug Administration authorized third doses of the companies' vaccines for some people with compromised immune systems.

