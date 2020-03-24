Dow Posts Sharp Gains on Hopes for Passage of Stimulus Bill

Stocks post strong gains as traders are optimistic Congress can reach a stimulus bill to revive an economy stalled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks posted strong gains Tuesday after traders embraced the Federal Reserve's promised support for the struggling U.S. economy and they were optimistic Congress can reach a stimulus bill to revive an economy stalled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,353 points, or 7.28%, to 19,945, the S&P 500 jumped 6.63% and the Nasdaq was up 5.77%.

While U.S. stocks got an initial boost Monday after the Fed pledged to backstop the country's financial system, they slumped into the close after the Senate failed for a second day to pass a massive fiscal stimulus bill of nearly $2 trillion.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said minor differences remain on reaching a stimulus agreement but they hope to have a deal Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNBC there was "real optimism that we could get something done in the next few hours."

President Donald Trump on Monday called on Congress to pass the rescue bill, saying the legislative branch has no choice but to act in the face of massive economic disruptions caused by widespread lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

He also said no decision has been made yet on whether to extend federal guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus after they expire at the end of March.

Trump said the United States would “open for business” sooner than many have predicted, adding the country “was not built to be shut down.”

“America will again and soon be open for business. Very soon,” Trump said at a news conference. “A lot sooner than three or four months.”

"My general feeling is that the selling pressure is about to run its course. I believe a lot of things are shaping up to redirect the trajectory of conversation and sentiment, such as the Fed's new stimulus measures and expectations of fiscal stimulus,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group. “I refuse to offer a short-term prognosis on what the market will do today, tonight, tomorrow or even the rest of the week. “

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 396,249, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 17,241.

The U.S. has 46,548 cases of the virus and deaths have climbed to more than 580.

Chevron (CVX) - Get Report slashed its capital spending plans and halted its share buyback program while warning of a "material" coronavirus impact on its 2020 earnings.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report scrapped its 2020 earnings guidance and said it would tap a standby credit facility for around $16 billion, citing the economic "uncertainty" linked to the coronavirus pandemic.