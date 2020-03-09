Stocks Resume Trading and Dow Tumbles 2,000 Points Amid Oil Price War

Stocks tanked Monday, global stocks sank and bond yields fell sharply as investors' fears about the spread of the coronavirus deepened and oil prices plunged as producers argued over how to cut production and lift prices as demand weakened. Coronavirus update: The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 111,354, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths sit at 3,892. The U.S. has 566 cases of the virus and deaths have climbed to 22. The energy sector is Real Money's Stock of the Day as oil prices plunged and Saudi Arabia and Russia argued over production cuts.

Stocks were halted from trading shortly after the opening bell Monday after circuit breakers kicked in once the S&P 500 declined 7%.

Once trading resumed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,913, or 7.4%, to 23,950, the S&P 500 declined 7.23% and the Nasdaq sank 6.91%.

With global coronavirus infections rising past 111,000 and the death toll from coronavirus Covid-19 just below 4,000, global investors can no longer ignore the virus' impact on the world economy.

Compounding the global market selloff was a dramatic fall Monday in government bond yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury slumped to an all-time low of 0.318% overnight in one of the sharpest declines since the financial crisis. At last check, the yield was at 0.42%.

Investors were betting Monday that the Federal Reserve will need to slash rates by a further 75 basis points when it meets next week in Washington - following last week's emergency cut of 50 basis points - to inoculate the U.S. economy against Covid-19's destruction.

Prices for Brent crude, the international benchmark, were down nearly 20% early Monday to $36.64 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude slumped 20% to $32.96 a barrel after negotiations between OPEC and Russia broke down and Saudi Arabia launched a price war and vowed to boost production to boost market share.

"The oil price collapse adds a new dimension for fear and uncertainty. You really couldn’t make up a worse combination for uncertainty," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group. "The markets not only have to worry about the impact on capital expenditures and credit markets, but truth be told, they have to wonder what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s angle really is."

The sharp drop in oil prices Monday - the worst since 1991 - followed declines of more than 10% on Friday after OPEC talks collapsed as cartel leaders and non-member allies such as Russia failed to deepen a pact on production cuts but also allowed their current agreement, which takes 1.2 million barrels from the market each day, to expire.

Saudi Arabia, in what many analysts see as a tactic designed to punish Russia for its failure to support OPEC's proposal, has begun slashing prices just as demand weakens as economies slow amid the coronavirus crisis.

Shares of oil majors Exxon Mobil XOM, Chevron CVX and BP (BP) - Get Report plunged Monday as crude prices tumbled. Marathon Petroleum (MRO) - Get Report declined xx and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report also slumped significantly.

