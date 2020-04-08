Stocks Rise as U.S. Considers Plans for Reopening Economy

Wall Street weighs a leveling off of coronavirus infections in certain hot spots around the world and efforts by the Trump administration to re-start a U.S. economy hobbled by the pandemic.

Stocks were higher Wednesday as Wall Street weighed a leveling off of coronavirus infections in certain hot spots and efforts by the Trump administration to re-start a U.S. economy hobbled by the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 507 points, or 2.22%, to 23,161, the S&P 500 gained 2.08% and the Nasdaq rose 1.84%.

U.S. equities closed slightly to the downside Tuesday, erasing sharp gains from earlier in the session. The Dow, which had been up 937 points, or 4%, at its session high, finished down 26 points, or 0.12%, to 22,653.86. The S&P 500 fell 0.16% and the Nasdaq ended down 0.33%.

Optimism earlier this week for a "flattening of the curve" in terms of global infection rates has begun to fade, while doubts have surfaced about when the U.S. can reopen its $22 trillion economy. The Trump administration has been readying plans to put a country stalled by the pandemic back into action.

Reopening the U.S. economy would depend on a number of factors but wider testing availability would be a critical component, according to experts.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump was "working on a date" for ramping up the U.S. economy.

"We aren't out of the woods, said Nancy Davis, chief investment officer of Quadratic Capital and portfolio manager of the (IVOL) - Get Report exchange-traded fund. "If it seems like we're out of the woods, it's only because we're like Goldilocks and we've just gone into the bears' cabin.

"Now we find out if all the policy measures are too much, too little or just right. Depending on how much earnings drop, the market could be still expensive. It’s all a question of when the economy reopens and how quickly that happens. There are disruptions everywhere in supply chains. It will take time to get everything going again. We will restart the economy and when we do, I think things will roar back," Davis added.

European shares declined Wednesday after eurozone finance ministers failed to reach agreement on a plan to help economies in the region fight the crisis. Another conference call with leaders has been scheduled for Thursday.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 1,450,343, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 83,568.

The U.S. has 399,979 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 12,912.